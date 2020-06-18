The Futility of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s Fundamentals

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares fell to a low of $25.86 before closing at $25.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 28.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 184.07K. PAHC’s previous close was $26.09 while the outstanding shares total 40.45M. The firm has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.58, and a growth ratio of 15.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.28, with weekly volatility at 4.51% and ATR at 1.18. The PAHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.87 and a $33.97 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.77% on 06/17/20.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Phibro Animal Health Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAHC, the company has in raw cash 26.75 million on their books with 17.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 438155000 million total, with 161232000 million as their total liabilities.

PAHC were able to record 31.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -30.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 55.47 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Phibro Animal Health Corporation recorded a total of 210.74 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 141.19 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 69.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.45M with the revenue now reading 0.33 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.35 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAHC attractive?

In related news, Director, CORCORAN E THOMAS bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.21, for a total value of 106,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Phibro Animal Health Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.50.