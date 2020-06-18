Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) moved down -12.97% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.47% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $40.05 before closing at $40.22. Intraday shares traded counted 81167.0, which was 63.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 219.94K. RUSHA’s previous close was $41.24 while the outstanding shares total 36.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.50, with weekly volatility at 6.35% and ATR at 2.02. The RUSHA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.25 and a $49.27 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Rush Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RUSHA, the company has in raw cash 137.54 million on their books with 193.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1557601000 million total, with 1351844000 million as their total liabilities.

RUSHA were able to record 89.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -44.08 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 138.81 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Rush Enterprises Inc. recorded a total of 1.29 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.05 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 234.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.49M with the revenue now reading 0.63 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RUSHA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RUSHA attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Weaver Derrek sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.43, for a total value of 1,021,568. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Thor James E now sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,841,384. Also, COO, McRoberts Michael sold 9,499 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 42.09 per share, with a total market value of 399,842. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Underwood James C now holds 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rush Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RUSHA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.75.