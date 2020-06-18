RBB Bancorp (RBB) price slipped close to $13.04 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.93, with weekly volatility at 6.31% and ATR at 0.78. The RBB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.61 and a $21.90 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.47% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.90 before closing at $13.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -52.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 74.83K. RBB’s previous close was $13.37 while the outstanding shares total 19.97M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company RBB Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $253.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

RBB were able to record 78.06 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 179.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 78.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RBB Bancorp (RBB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, RBB Bancorp recorded a total of 34.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 19.97M with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RBB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RBB attractive?

In related news, Director, Kao James bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.83, for a total value of 25,660. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kao James now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,860. Also, Director, Kao James bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.78 per share, with a total market value of 21,550. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Lau Alfonso now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,076. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.90%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RBB Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.33.