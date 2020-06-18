Is Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Still Worth A Bite?

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.45 before closing at $26.61. Intraday shares traded counted 83316.0, which was 53.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 177.79K. QTRX’s previous close was $26.78 while the outstanding shares total 28.18M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.40, with weekly volatility at 5.78% and ATR at 1.50. The QTRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.90 and a $36.15 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Quanterix Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $734.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QTRX, the company has in raw cash 96.36 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 122538000 million total, with 18010000 million as their total liabilities.

QTRX were able to record -13.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -13.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Quanterix Corporation recorded a total of 15.73 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.18M with the revenue now reading -0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QTRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QTRX attractive?

In related news, SVP, Commercial & Accelerator, Roskey Mark T. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.80, for a total value of 124,025. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel & Secretary, Fry John J now sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,618. Also, Director, Madaus Martin D sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were price at an average price of 25.37 per share, with a total market value of 40,592. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Madaus Martin D now holds 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,440. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.10%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Quanterix Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QTRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.50.