Factors That Could Influence Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) previous close was $9.55 while the outstanding shares total 18.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.08. SPOK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.15% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.40 before closing at $9.44. Intraday shares traded counted 51267.0, which was 48.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 100.07K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.95, with weekly volatility at 4.27% and ATR at 0.50. The SPOK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.53 and a $15.57 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Spok Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $175.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SPOK, the company has in raw cash 42.28 million on their books with 5.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 110250000 million total, with 49955000 million as their total liabilities.

SPOK were able to record -1.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.08 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Spok Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 37.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.17 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.96M with the revenue now reading -0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of SPOK attractive?

In related news, Director, Stein Todd J bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.73, for a total value of 14,088. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ORISTANO MATTHEW now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,290. Also, Director, Stein Todd J bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.16 per share, with a total market value of 80,868. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ORISTANO MATTHEW now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.