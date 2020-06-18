Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has a beta of 1.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.27, with weekly volatility at 7.02% and ATR at 1.06. The CTRN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.70 and a $24.78 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.97% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.97 before closing at $16.32. Intraday shares traded counted 77227.0, which was 46.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 144.07K. CTRN’s previous close was $16.48 while the outstanding shares total 10.44M.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Citi Trends Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $172.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CTRN, the company has in raw cash 108.13 million on their books with 50.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 240158000 million total, with 165189000 million as their total liabilities.

CTRN were able to record 8.84 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 88.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.82 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Citi Trends Inc. recorded a total of 116.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -76.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -81.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 84.37 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 31.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 10.44M with the revenue now reading -2.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTRN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTRN attractive?

In related news, Director, JENKINS MARGARET L sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.86, for a total value of 40,540. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DUSKIN JONATHAN now sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,365. Also, Director, Sachse Peter R bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were price at an average price of 16.84 per share, with a total market value of 151,560. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DUSKIN JONATHAN now holds 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 87,293. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.