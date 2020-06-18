AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) previous close was $26.56 while the outstanding shares total 67.14M. AMK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.81% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $25.79 before closing at $26.08. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 21.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 144.82K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.98, with weekly volatility at 6.09% and ATR at 1.52. The AMK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.94 and a $34.02 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMK were able to record 8.83 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 9.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 114.89 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 113.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.14M with the revenue now reading 0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMK attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Goldman Charles G sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.86, for a total value of 204,083. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Zyla Gary G. now sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 136,891. Also, EVP, Chief Solutions Officer, Wolfsen Natalie Grace sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were price at an average price of 28.00 per share, with a total market value of 95,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Zyla Gary G. now holds 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 284,352. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.00%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.50.