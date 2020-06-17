Should You Buy LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares fell to a low of $11.37 before closing at $11.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 9.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.81K. LMPX’s previous close was $11.75 while the outstanding shares total 9.33M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.43, with weekly volatility at 21.08% and ATR at 1.68. The LMPX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.28 and a $49.30 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.11% on 06/16/20.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $107.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37038000 million total, with 6536000 million as their total liabilities.

LMPX were able to record -5.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.52 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.82 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 9.33M with the revenue now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of LMPX attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, TAWFIK SAMER bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.50, for a total value of 77,825. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, TAWFIK SAMER now bought 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 285,318. Also, President and CEO, TAWFIK SAMER bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.18 per share, with a total market value of 204,290. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 27.50%.