Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares fell to a low of $19.45 before closing at $19.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 18.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 128.50K. RM’s previous close was $19.24 while the outstanding shares total 10.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.57, and a growth ratio of 0.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.01, with weekly volatility at 7.82% and ATR at 1.60. The RM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.33 and a $34.93 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.40% on 06/16/20.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Regional Management Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $206.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Regional Management Corp. (RM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1001019000 million total, with 29459000 million as their total liabilities.

RM were able to record 43.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 44.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Regional Management Corp. (RM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Regional Management Corp. recorded a total of 96.07 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 96.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 95.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 10.90M with the revenue now reading -0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.75 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RM attractive?

In related news, Director, Campos Roel C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.14, for a total value of 32,280. As the purchase deal closes, the Director-by-Deputization, BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L now bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,533. Also, Director, Campos Roel C bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.98 per share, with a total market value of 41,940. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Campos Roel C now holds 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 145,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.20%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Regional Management Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.00.