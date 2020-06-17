Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.77, with weekly volatility at 9.56% and ATR at 0.14. The LEJU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.03 and a $2.69 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.98% on 06/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.81 before closing at $1.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 9.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 113.34K. LEJU’s previous close was $1.84 while the outstanding shares total 135.77M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Leju Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $261.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Leju Holdings Limited recorded a total of 185.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 27.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 169.62 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 135.77M with the revenue now reading 0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of LEJU attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.68%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leju Holdings Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEJU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.00.