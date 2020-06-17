Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) previous close was $75.20 while the outstanding shares total 15.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.91, and a growth ratio of 3.53. KALU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.44% on 06/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $76.42 before closing at $77.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 25.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 136.59K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.05, with weekly volatility at 6.56% and ATR at 4.44. The KALU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.54 and a $117.06 high.

Investors have identified the Aluminum company Kaiser Aluminum Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 806400000 million total, with 199100000 million as their total liabilities.

KALU were able to record 31.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 42.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 52.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation recorded a total of 369.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 286.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 82.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 15.84M with the revenue now reading 1.83 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.72 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KALU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KALU attractive?

In related news, CEO, HOCKEMA JACK A sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 81.95, for a total value of 233,889. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, HOCKEMA JACK A now sold 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,692. Also, CEO, HOCKEMA JACK A sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 80.22 per share, with a total market value of 112,301. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & COO, Harvey Keith now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,360. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KALU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $75.00.