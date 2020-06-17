IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) price jumped close to $3.75 early on Tuesday: What’s Next?

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) has a beta of 0.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.15, with weekly volatility at 10.31% and ATR at 0.31. The IKNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.83 and a $8.84 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 16.10% on 06/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.29 before closing at $3.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -2125.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.78K. IKNX’s previous close was $3.23 while the outstanding shares total 1.98M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company IKONICS Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IKNX, the company has in raw cash 1.6 million on their books with 0.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7508000 million total, with 1317000 million as their total liabilities.

IKNX were able to record -0.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.43 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, IKONICS Corporation recorded a total of 3.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -41.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.98M with the revenue now reading -0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of IKNX attractive?

In related news, Confidentiality agreement, NERGES JOSEPH R sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.63, for a total value of 21,806. As the sale deal closes, the Confidentiality agreement, NERGES JOSEPH R now sold 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,489. Also, Director, ULLAND WILLIAM C bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 3.20 per share, with a total market value of 9,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Hegman Kenneth D. now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,991. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 31.10%.