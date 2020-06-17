Here’s Why Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Rallying -0.68% to $11.50 Is Just a Matter of Time

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) previous close was $10.52 while the outstanding shares total 12.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.90. EARN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.85% on 06/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.55 before closing at $10.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 13.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 121.70K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.84, with weekly volatility at 5.45% and ATR at 0.53. The EARN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $11.88 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $125.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT recorded a total of 9.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -27.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 12.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 12.44M with the revenue now reading -1.35 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EARN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EARN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.09, for a total value of 2,018. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now bought 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 149,696. Also, 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 32,179 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.95 per share, with a total market value of 320,181. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now holds 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,787. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EARN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.25.