Here’s Why Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Rallying -18.86% to $115.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has a beta of 0.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.84, and a growth ratio of 4.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.76, with weekly volatility at 4.72% and ATR at 4.06. The ADUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.13 and a $104.56 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.66% on 06/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $95.18 before closing at $96.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 35.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 168.28K. ADUS’s previous close was $94.57 while the outstanding shares total 15.27M.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Addus HomeCare Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADUS, the company has in raw cash 239.61 million on their books with 0.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 386476000 million total, with 76286000 million as their total liabilities.

ADUS were able to record 5.01 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 169.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Addus HomeCare Corporation recorded a total of 169.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.9% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 123.82 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 45.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 15.27M with the revenue now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.56 cents a share).

Is the stock of ADUS attractive?

In related news, EVP/Chief Strategy Officer, Anderson Darby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 98.90, for a total value of 593,403. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/Chief Financial Officer, POFF BRIAN now sold 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,365. Also, EVP/Chief Information Officer, WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D. sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 80.27 per share, with a total market value of 2,890. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP / Chief Legal Officer, GAFFNEY SEAN now holds 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,506. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Addus HomeCare Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $101.13.