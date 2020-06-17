Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) moved down -7.73% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.59% on 06/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $21.28 before closing at $21.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 62.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 277.14K. BHE’s previous close was $21.24 while the outstanding shares total 36.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.08, and a growth ratio of 4.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.95, with weekly volatility at 5.22% and ATR at 1.11. The BHE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.06 and a $37.36 high.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Benchmark Electronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $785.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BHE, the company has in raw cash 411.79 million on their books with 8.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1265002000 million total, with 459339000 million as their total liabilities.

BHE were able to record -16.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 47.83 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.11 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Benchmark Electronics Inc. recorded a total of 514.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 471.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 43.36 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.79M with the revenue now reading 0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BHE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BHE attractive?

In related news, Director, McCreary Jeffrey Stephen bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.19, for a total value of 151,454. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President, WEEKS LISA K now sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,582. Also, Director, Gifford Robert K sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.75 per share, with a total market value of 81,695. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, DUNCAN DOUGLAS G now holds 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 513,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Benchmark Electronics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BHE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.