Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.42, with weekly volatility at 6.76% and ATR at 6.28. The WYNN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.84 and a $153.41 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.06 million, which was 56.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.09M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 06/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $86.575 before closing at $91.54. WYNN’s previous close was $92.00 while the outstanding shares total 106.66M. The firm has a beta of 2.48.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Wynn Resorts Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WYNN, the company has in raw cash 2.88 billion on their books with 236.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3415364000 million total, with 1884837000 million as their total liabilities.

WYNN were able to record -315.82 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 527.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -176.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded a total of 953.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -73.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -73.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 737.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 216.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 106.66M with the revenue now reading -3.77 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-1.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WYNN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WYNN attractive?

In related news, President, CFO and Treasurer, Billings Craig Scott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 84.77, for a total value of 508,620. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, MADDOX MATT now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,004,613. Also, President, CFO and Treasurer, Billings Craig Scott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 119.85 per share, with a total market value of 449,438. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, MADDOX MATT now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,061,688. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Wynn Resorts Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WYNN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $96.75.