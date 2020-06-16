Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 255.43% on 06/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.9101 before closing at $6.54. Intraday shares traded counted 24.78 million, which was -134652.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 18.39K. UONE’s previous close was $1.84 while the outstanding shares total 1.58M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 89.42, with weekly volatility at 93.03% and ATR at 0.76. The UONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $2.74 high.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Urban One Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UONE, the company has in raw cash 66.39 million on their books with 31.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 215079000 million total, with 102143000 million as their total liabilities.

UONE were able to record 20.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 22.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Urban One Inc. (UONE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Urban One Inc. recorded a total of 94.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 27.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 67.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.58M with the revenue now reading -0.51 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of UONE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.76, for a total value of 3,000,879. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru now sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,446. Also, 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 0.79 per share, with a total market value of 634. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO / EVP, Thompson Peter now holds 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,962. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.83%.