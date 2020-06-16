Two Stocks To Tuck Away: RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW), Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.98.

The shares of the company added by 9.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.245 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.24 million shares were traded which represents a 14.92% incline from the average session volume which is 6.16 million shares. RTW had ended its last session trading at $0.27. RTW Retailwinds Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 RTW 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The RTW Retailwinds Inc. generated 60.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Northland Capital also rated CSTM as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CSTM could surge by 33.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.38% to reach $12.74/share. It started the day trading at $8.55 and traded between $7.42 and $8.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSTM’s 50-day SMA is 7.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.03. The stock has a high of $15.10 for the year while the low is $3.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 62.50%, as 4.08M RTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Constellium SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 72.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,554,889 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,395,573 shares of CSTM, with a total valuation of $93,557,654. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,740,149 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Ma… increased its Constellium SE shares by 39.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,727,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,330,995 shares of Constellium SE which are valued at $38,808,908. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa… increased its Constellium SE shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,877,413 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,328,390 shares and is now valued at $35,536,082. Following these latest developments, around 0.91% of Constellium SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.