Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

The shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $25 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regis Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2017. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15. Piper Jaffray was of a view that RGS is Underweight in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that RGS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.70.

The shares of the company added by 7.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.18 while ending the day at $9.87. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a -31.1% decline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. RGS had ended its last session trading at $9.14. Regis Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RGS 52-week low price stands at $4.22 while its 52-week high price is $23.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regis Corporation generated 49.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.62%. Regis Corporation has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on June 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $225. Canaccord Genuity also rated TWLO as Resumed on May 29, 2020, with its price target of $215 suggesting that TWLO could down by -7.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $191.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.95% to reach $189.71/share. It started the day trading at $204.00 and traded between $193.493 and $203.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWLO’s 50-day SMA is 151.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 118.29. The stock has a high of $209.94 for the year while the low is $68.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.13%, as 12.86M RGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.06% of Twilio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 183.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TWLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 178,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,404,127 shares of TWLO, with a total valuation of $2,253,455,495. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more TWLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,051,396,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Twilio Inc. shares by 63.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,166,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,156,117 shares of Twilio Inc. which are valued at $1,613,613,851. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Twilio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,944,202 shares and is now valued at $976,974,315. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Twilio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.