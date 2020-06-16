Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

The shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $14 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Underweight the CNXM stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Wells Fargo was of a view that CNXM is Market Perform in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that CNXM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.27.

The shares of the company added by 9.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.48 while ending the day at $8.80. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a 53.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. CNXM had ended its last session trading at $8.02. CNX Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNXM 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Midstream Partners LP generated 5.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. CNX Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Morgan Stanley also rated AAXN as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that AAXN could down by -20.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.65% to reach $83.56/share. It started the day trading at $100.41 and traded between $91.55 and $100.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAXN’s 50-day SMA is 78.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.53. The stock has a high of $104.90 for the year while the low is $49.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.18%, as 5.18M CNXM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.82% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 86.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AAXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -440,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,756,821 shares of AAXN, with a total valuation of $513,248,123. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AAXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $415,723,763 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Axon Enterprise Inc. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,179,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,894 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. which are valued at $317,438,663. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Axon Enterprise Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,477,617 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,455,910 shares and is now valued at $262,510,924. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.