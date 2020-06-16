Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO), Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

The shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sogou Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that SOGO is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SOGO is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.76.

During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -161.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. SOGO had ended its last session trading at $3.64. SOGO 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $5.80.

The Sogou Inc. generated 269.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 187.5%. Sogou Inc. has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Maxim Group also rated CELH as Initiated on February 01, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CELH could surge by 16.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.31% to reach $11.56/share. It started the day trading at $9.75 and traded between $8.7623 and $9.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CELH’s 50-day SMA is 6.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.97. The stock has a high of $10.43 for the year while the low is $3.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.42%, as 2.86M SOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.14% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 198.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 110.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Arcus Capital Partners LLC (Georg… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,833,435 shares of CELH, with a total valuation of $211,665,942. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CELH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,046,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Celsius Holdings Inc. shares by 2.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,353,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,308 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. which are valued at $12,550,774. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.