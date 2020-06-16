Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

The shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on August 06, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leaf Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.52.

The shares of the company added by 23.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.48 while ending the day at $3.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.83 million shares were traded which represents a -290.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.21 million shares. LEAF had ended its last session trading at $2.75. Leaf Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 LEAF 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $7.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Leaf Group Ltd. generated 11.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.0%. Leaf Group Ltd. has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on July 11, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.56 and traded between $0.471 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXLG’s 50-day SMA is 0.4038 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0021. The stock has a high of $1.95 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1005184.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.56%, as 929,193 LEAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC bought more DXLG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC purchasing 366,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,426,577 shares of DXLG, with a total valuation of $3,598,148. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile sold more DXLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,174,114 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jewelcor Management, Inc. decreased its Destination XL Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,792,018 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. which are valued at $2,046,192. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management… decreased its Destination XL Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 159,441 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,028,883 shares and is now valued at $1,720,333. Following these latest developments, around 12.80% of Destination XL Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.