Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 199.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.22.

The shares of the company added by 12.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 19.48 million shares were traded which represents a -125.24% decline from the average session volume which is 8.65 million shares. GHSI had ended its last session trading at $0.44. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.80 GHSI 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $3.05.

The Guardion Health Sciences Inc. generated 12.89 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Even though the stock has been trading at $11.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.81% to reach $12.68/share. It started the day trading at $11.75 and traded between $10.05 and $10.48 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $129.04 for the year while the low is $5.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2201.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.31%, as 2,107 GHSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 114.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC sold more DUO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC selling -7,106 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,276 shares of DUO, with a total valuation of $268,622. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more DUO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares by 94.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,430 shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. which are valued at $1,900. In the same vein, BofA Securities, Inc. decreased its Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,541 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 2.73% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.