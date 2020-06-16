Ride Out The Next Market Storm With eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN), Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 657.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.38.

The shares of the company added by 16.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 17.49 million shares were traded which represents a -332.85% decline from the average session volume which is 4.04 million shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.91. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.49.

The eMagin Corporation generated 3.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. eMagin Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $25.96 and traded between $22.50 and $23.21 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $26.37 for the year while the low is $22.50.