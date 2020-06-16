Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

The shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Hold the CEQP stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $5. Barclays was of a view that CEQP is Overweight in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Raymond James thinks that CEQP is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 529.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.53.

The shares of the company added by 10.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.86 while ending the day at $16.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a 21.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. CEQP had ended its last session trading at $15.14. Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently has a market cap of $1.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.58, with a beta of 4.31. Crestwood Equity Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CEQP 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crestwood Equity Partners LP generated 5.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.43%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BTIG Research also rated GNL as Initiated on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that GNL could surge by 12.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.71% to reach $18.88/share. It started the day trading at $16.75 and traded between $14.92 and $16.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNL’s 50-day SMA is 13.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.84. The stock has a high of $21.71 for the year while the low is $8.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.13%, as 1.12M CEQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 786.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GNL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 578,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,988,172 shares of GNL, with a total valuation of $196,254,053. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GNL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,868,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Global Net Lease Inc. shares by 15.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,147,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 542,133 shares of Global Net Lease Inc. which are valued at $58,188,709. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Global Net Lease Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 770,684 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,952,474 shares and is now valued at $27,393,210. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Global Net Lease Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.