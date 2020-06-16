Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

The shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $75 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the CNST stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CNST is Outperform in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that CNST is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $55.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 527.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.77.

The shares of the company added by 9.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.92 while ending the day at $37.72. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a -69.67% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. CNST had ended its last session trading at $34.50. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 18.80 CNST 52-week low price stands at $6.01 while its 52-week high price is $59.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 190.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.15%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.47% to reach $54.29/share. It started the day trading at $65.69 and traded between $59.60 and $63.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FVRR’s 50-day SMA is 48.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.00. The stock has a high of $73.50 for the year while the low is $17.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.82%, as 1.26M CNST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.30% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 683.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 186.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 188.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… sold more FVRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… selling -3,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,946 shares of FVRR, with a total valuation of $70,651,684. Excellence Investments Ltd. meanwhile bought more FVRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,086,744 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 44.81% of Fiverr International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.