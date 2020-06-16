Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

The shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $101 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the BTAI stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. SunTrust was of a view that BTAI is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $86.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1304.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.27.

The shares of the company added by 11.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.71 while ending the day at $52.82. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -59.39% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. BTAI had ended its last session trading at $47.57. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 BTAI 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $53.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.65%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on June 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is now rated as Outperform. Loop Capital also rated SMCI as Initiated on June 05, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that SMCI could surge by 19.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.08% to reach $39.00/share. It started the day trading at $31.50 and traded between $29.41 and $31.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMCI’s 50-day SMA is 24.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.96. The stock has a high of $30.26 for the year while the low is $15.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 489492.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.11%, as 464,479 BTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Super Micro Computer Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 342.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc… sold more SMCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc… selling -106,870 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,988,169 shares of SMCI, with a total valuation of $129,492,867. Oaktree Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more SMCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,068,350 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 15.20% of Super Micro Computer Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.