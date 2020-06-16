Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 28, 2020, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on January 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Maxim Group was of a view that WKHS is Buy in its latest report on May 10, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that WKHS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 222.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.81.

The shares of the company added by 12.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.60 while ending the day at $4.24. During the trading session, a total of 5.09 million shares were traded which represents a -147.22% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $3.78. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 16.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Workhorse Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated WRTC as Initiated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $11.35 suggesting that WRTC could down by -3.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.58% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $9.23 and traded between $8.10 and $8.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRTC’s 50-day SMA is 5.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.13. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $3.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.22%, as 1.66M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.41% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 730.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 123.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WRTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 135,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 531,809 shares of WRTC, with a total valuation of $3,430,168. Iroquois Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more WRTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,989,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Wrap Technologies Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 406,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,168 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. which are valued at $2,619,622. In the same vein, US Bancorp Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Wrap Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 301,000 shares and is now valued at $1,941,450. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.