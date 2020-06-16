Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP), Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

The shares of TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TC PipeLines LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Overweight the TCP stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Wolfe Research set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Barclays was of a view that TCP is Overweight in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that TCP is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.81.

The shares of the company added by 8.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.63 while ending the day at $35.62. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -4.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. TCP had ended its last session trading at $32.70. TC PipeLines LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TCP 52-week low price stands at $18.00 while its 52-week high price is $44.65.

The TC PipeLines LP generated 134.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.02%. TC PipeLines LP has the potential to record 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 20, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.7989 and traded between $0.72 and $0.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTBX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6766 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5146. The stock has a high of $1.25 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1245631.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.76%, as 924,757 TCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 71.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HTBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 97.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,035,889 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,097,900 shares of HTBX, with a total valuation of $2,139,858. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HTBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,834,554 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Heat Biologics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.