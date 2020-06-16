Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

The shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on June 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $21.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunnova Energy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on May 20, 2020, to Neutral the NOVA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on April 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NOVA is Buy in its latest report on January 06, 2020. ROTH Capital thinks that NOVA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.42 while ending the day at $18.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.82 million shares were traded which represents a -27.43% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. NOVA had ended its last session trading at $16.36. Sunnova Energy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NOVA 52-week low price stands at $6.12 while its 52-week high price is $20.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sunnova Energy International Inc. generated 73.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -616.47%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.75% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.11 and traded between $23.52 and $25.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMVT’s 50-day SMA is 20.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.60. The stock has a high of $27.64 for the year while the low is $8.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.34%, as 1.03M NOVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.48% of Immunovant Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 274.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 132.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 130.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,426,106 shares of IMVT, with a total valuation of $113,573,880.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP decreased its Immunovant Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 999,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Immunovant Inc. which are valued at $25,659,897. In the same vein, Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its Immunovant Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 338,346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 842,463 shares and is now valued at $21,617,601. Following these latest developments, around 71.70% of Immunovant Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.