Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI), 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 260.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.15.

The shares of the company added by 60.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.3491 while ending the day at $2.20. During the trading session, a total of 0.93 million shares were traded which represents a -5132.52% decline from the average session volume which is 17840.0 shares. MKGI had ended its last session trading at $1.37. Monaker Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 MKGI 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $3.26.

The Monaker Group Inc. generated 0.16 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. It started the day trading at $0.87 and traded between $0.80 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XXII’s 50-day SMA is 0.8076 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2163. The stock has a high of $2.46 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.70%, as 12.74M MKGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.33% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more XXII shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 5,140,644 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,385,853 shares of XXII, with a total valuation of $11,083,486. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XXII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,244,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,854,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,741 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. which are valued at $4,847,457. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 798,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,801,118 shares and is now valued at $4,803,326. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.