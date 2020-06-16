Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on May 05, 2020, to Buy the ADVM stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ADVM is Buy in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that ADVM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 377.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.50 while ending the day at $23.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 23.11% incline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. ADVM had ended its last session trading at $21.31. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 17.90 ADVM 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $24.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. generated 130.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.81%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. It started the day trading at $21.50 and traded between $17.23 and $17.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BYSI’s 50-day SMA is 15.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.47. The stock has a high of $24.80 for the year while the low is $9.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 556491.92 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.39%, as 575,357 ADVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.54% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 45.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 83.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BYSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 11,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 599,563 shares of BYSI, with a total valuation of $10,192,571. HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… meanwhile sold more BYSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,847,210 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BeyondSpring Inc. shares by 4.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 206,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,134 shares of BeyondSpring Inc. which are valued at $3,507,763. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its BeyondSpring Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 158,383 shares and is now valued at $2,692,511. Following these latest developments, around 68.43% of BeyondSpring Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.