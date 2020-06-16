Mixed Analyst Attention: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 09, 2020, to Underweight the COOP stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Piper Jaffray was of a view that COOP is Underweight in its latest report on March 20, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that COOP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.57.

The shares of the company added by 11.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.0601 while ending the day at $13.11. During the trading session, a total of 5.76 million shares were traded which represents a -438.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. COOP had ended its last session trading at $11.72. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.22, with a beta of 1.17. COOP 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.86%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. BMO Capital Markets also rated MRNA as Initiated on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $83 suggesting that MRNA could surge by 23.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.37% to reach $86.82/share. It started the day trading at $66.98 and traded between $63.424 and $66.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNA’s 50-day SMA is 53.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.38. The stock has a high of $87.00 for the year while the low is $11.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.44%, as 22.86M COOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.40% of Moderna Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 151.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 260.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MRNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 54.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 8,725,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,757,125 shares of MRNA, with a total valuation of $1,522,563,188. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,254,136,290 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moderna Inc. shares by 3.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,552,153 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 396,636 shares of Moderna Inc. which are valued at $710,457,410. In the same vein, Thélème Partners LLP increased its Moderna Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,490,645 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,930,919 shares and is now valued at $549,251,519. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Moderna Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.