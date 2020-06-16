Mixed Analyst Attention: Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU), Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.81.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.31 while ending the day at $20.65. During the trading session, a total of 0.92 million shares were traded which represents a -158.61% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. FUTU had ended its last session trading at $18.79. FUTU 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $20.46.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $1.14 and traded between $0.99 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OTLK’s 50-day SMA is 0.8154 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0146. The stock has a high of $2.89 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 2.15M FUTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.99% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 103.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more OTLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 731.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 2,843,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,232,342 shares of OTLK, with a total valuation of $3,296,989. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more OTLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,440,630 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares by 67.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 529,180 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 212,427 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $539,764. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.