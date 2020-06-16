Mixed Analyst Attention: Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)

The shares of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athersys Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2018, to Buy the ATHX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Maxim Group was of a view that ATHX is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that ATHX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.23.

The shares of the company added by 12.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.8171 while ending the day at $3.20. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a 12.98% incline from the average session volume which is 5.15 million shares. ATHX had ended its last session trading at $2.84. Athersys Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 ATHX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Athersys Inc. generated 32.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Athersys Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.67 and traded between $2.3008 and $2.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTIB’s 50-day SMA is 1.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.48. The stock has a high of $8.37 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1918.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -50.68%, as 946 ATHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 506.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 62.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 204.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 152.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CTIB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,000 shares of CTIB, with a total valuation of $20,060. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more CTIB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,401 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. which are valued at $2,242. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.