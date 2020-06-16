Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

The shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VBI Vaccines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Buy the VBIV stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2016. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $6. Noble Financial was of a view that VBIV is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2015.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 458.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.11.

The shares of the company added by 19.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.60. During the trading session, a total of 29.32 million shares were traded which represents a -205.39% decline from the average session volume which is 9.6 million shares. VBIV had ended its last session trading at $2.17. VBIV 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $2.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VBI Vaccines Inc. generated 35.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. VBI Vaccines Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.0199 and traded between $1.83 and $1.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONCY’s 50-day SMA is 1.8884 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6937. The stock has a high of $6.02 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.73%, as 1.78M VBIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.60% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 964.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 71.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 72.97% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.