Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

The shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2016. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2011. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $2.60. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that TAT is Accumulate in its latest report on April 28, 2011. Wunderlich thinks that TAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.29.

The shares of the company added by 9.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.28 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -36.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. TAT had ended its last session trading at $0.29. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TAT 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $0.93.

The TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. generated 9.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $173. Wells Fargo also rated BYND as Downgrade on May 01, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that BYND could down by -60.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $144.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.40% to reach $95.95/share. It started the day trading at $154.40 and traded between $141.01 and $154.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BYND’s 50-day SMA is 113.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.87. The stock has a high of $239.71 for the year while the low is $48.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.01%, as 6.55M TAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.11% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 150.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 104.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 83,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,112,995 shares of BYND, with a total valuation of $399,366,129. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP meanwhile bought more BYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $282,513,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,184 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. which are valued at $143,145,982. In the same vein, Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 577,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 736,271 shares and is now valued at $94,456,207. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Beyond Meat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.