Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO), ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.59.

The shares of the company added by 15.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -143.97% decline from the average session volume which is 0.81 million shares. PRPO had ended its last session trading at $0.98. Precipio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PRPO 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.40.

The Precipio Inc. generated 0.42 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $0.845 and traded between $0.7727 and $0.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLIR’s 50-day SMA is 0.7059 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8844. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.63%, as 1.21M PRPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.41% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 165.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.75% over the last six months.

This move now sees The ICM Asset Management, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,648,148 shares of CLIR, with a total valuation of $858,685. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $308,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. (Inve… decreased its ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 438,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,790 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation which are valued at $228,221. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,704 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 154,181 shares and is now valued at $80,328. Following these latest developments, around 49.04% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.