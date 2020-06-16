Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE), Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.92.

The shares of the company added by 8.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.85 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -445.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. ANTE had ended its last session trading at $0.95. AirNet Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ANTE 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $1.84.

The AirNet Technology Inc. generated 8.02 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 17, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.40. It started the day trading at $0.37 and traded between $0.31 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUMN’s 50-day SMA is 0.2902 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2641. The stock has a high of $0.53 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.54%, as 1.91M ANTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Golden Minerals Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 92.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more AUMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 246,735 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,524,317 shares of AUMN, with a total valuation of $519,792. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AUMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $325,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, Commonwealth Equity Services, Inc… decreased its Golden Minerals Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 290,889 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Golden Minerals Company which are valued at $99,193. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Golden Minerals Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.