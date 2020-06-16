Is There A Value in Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) And JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

The shares of Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Youdao Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Outperform the DAO stock while also putting a $18.80 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.18.

The shares of the company added by 14.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.21 while ending the day at $30.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -550.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. DAO had ended its last session trading at $26.22. Youdao Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 DAO 52-week low price stands at $12.01 while its 52-week high price is $29.50.

The Youdao Inc. generated 18.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. Youdao Inc. has the potential to record -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.85% to reach $21.27/share. It started the day trading at $16.935 and traded between $15.81 and $16.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JKS’s 50-day SMA is 15.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.42. The stock has a high of $28.84 for the year while the low is $11.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.52%, as 9.97M DAO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.98% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.47% over the last six months.

Schroder Investment Management (H… meanwhile sold more JKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,983,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 8.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,592,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 130,638 shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $25,181,045. In the same vein, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 817,310 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,519,713 shares and is now valued at $24,026,663. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.