Is There A Value in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) And Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

The shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 24, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MannKind Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Overweight the MNKD stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on March 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. SVB Leerink was of a view that MNKD is Outperform in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that MNKD is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.61.

The shares of the company added by 16.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.66. During the trading session, a total of 6.18 million shares were traded which represents a -182.18% decline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. MNKD had ended its last session trading at $1.42. MNKD 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $1.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MannKind Corporation generated 39.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. MannKind Corporation has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Morgan Stanley also rated VG as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that VG could surge by 29.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.59% to reach $12.88/share. It started the day trading at $9.38 and traded between $8.93 and $9.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VG’s 50-day SMA is 8.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.97. The stock has a high of $13.75 for the year while the low is $4.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.04%, as 10.39M MNKD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -696,317 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,441,619 shares of VG, with a total valuation of $283,522,791. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,558,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Vonage Holdings Corp. shares by 36.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,162,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,231,494 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. which are valued at $117,120,089. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP increased its Vonage Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,948,756 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,550,087 shares and is now valued at $111,227,338. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.