Is There A Value in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) And PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

The shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13.75 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DRDGOLD Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2017. JP Morgan was of a view that DRD is Neutral in its latest report on September 14, 2015. JP Morgan thinks that DRD is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 374.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.66.

The shares of the company added by 10.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.30 while ending the day at $11.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -262.44% decline from the average session volume which is 0.53 million shares. DRD had ended its last session trading at $10.11. DRDGOLD Limited currently has a market cap of $1.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.96, with a beta of 0.92. DRDGOLD Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DRD 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $10.79.

The DRDGOLD Limited generated 37.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. DRDGOLD Limited has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Jefferies also rated PPD as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that PPD could surge by 12.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.74% to reach $31.17/share. It started the day trading at $27.76 and traded between $25.20 and $27.38 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.23 for the year while the low is $10.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.95%, as 3.79M DRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of PPD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.09%.

FPR Partners LLC meanwhile bought more PPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $212,191,183 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PPD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.