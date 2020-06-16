Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)?

The shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zuora Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Hold the ZUO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $8.50. First Analysis Sec was of a view that ZUO is Outperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Needham thinks that ZUO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.27.

The shares of the company added by 8.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.54 while ending the day at $13.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.84 million shares were traded which represents a -134.84% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. ZUO had ended its last session trading at $12.42. Zuora Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ZUO 52-week low price stands at $6.21 while its 52-week high price is $16.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zuora Inc. generated 84.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. Zuora Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $8.1294 and traded between $7.265 and $7.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DTIL’s 50-day SMA is 7.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.90. The stock has a high of $23.67 for the year while the low is $4.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.19%, as 1.63M ZUO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.90% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 543.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,062,000 shares of DTIL, with a total valuation of $28,474,620. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DTIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,489,415 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,942,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $13,619,512. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 379,379 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,329,485 shares and is now valued at $9,319,690. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.