Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)?

The shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rosehill Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that ROSE is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Euro Pacific Capital thinks that ROSE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.50.

The shares of the company added by 10.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 48.27% incline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. ROSE had ended its last session trading at $0.60. Rosehill Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ROSE 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.81.

The Rosehill Resources Inc. generated 2.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10433.33%. Rosehill Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Needham also rated RAMP as Initiated on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $67 suggesting that RAMP could surge by 15.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.68% to reach $52.27/share. It started the day trading at $44.5499 and traded between $41.60 and $44.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RAMP’s 50-day SMA is 38.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.98. The stock has a high of $53.58 for the year while the low is $23.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.90%, as 2.72M ROSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.38% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 782.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RAMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -162,412 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,163,665 shares of RAMP, with a total valuation of $361,263,626. Jackson Square Partners LLC meanwhile bought more RAMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,860,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares by 2.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,247,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,877 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. which are valued at $315,046,649. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 359,265 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,137,493 shares and is now valued at $208,653,772. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.