Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)?

The shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on September 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 240.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is 7.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.33.

The shares of the company added by 22.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $10.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -328.67% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. NBSE had ended its last session trading at $8.44. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NBSE 52-week low price stands at $3.03 while its 52-week high price is $9.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. generated 5.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.85%. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is now rated as Neutral. The Benchmark Company also rated MOMO as Reiterated on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that MOMO could surge by 36.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $29.45/share. It started the day trading at $19.60 and traded between $18.71 and $18.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOMO’s 50-day SMA is 21.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.06. The stock has a high of $39.42 for the year while the low is $18.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.04%, as 7.28M NBSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.51% of Momo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.27, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt… bought more MOMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt… purchasing 2,122,216 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,752,663 shares of MOMO, with a total valuation of $266,801,662. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more MOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $258,801,762 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Momo Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Momo Inc. which are valued at $97,000,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Momo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 281,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,870,754 shares and is now valued at $94,492,628. Following these latest developments, around 4.28% of Momo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.