Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)?

The shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gogo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $7. William Blair was of a view that GOGO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Northland Capital thinks that GOGO is worth Under Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.81.

The shares of the company added by 11.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.42 while ending the day at $2.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -16.91% decline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. GOGO had ended its last session trading at $2.61. GOGO 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $7.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gogo Inc. generated 214.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.3%. Gogo Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $19.52 and traded between $17.53 and $19.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCKT’s 50-day SMA is 17.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.39. The stock has a high of $27.59 for the year while the low is $9.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.77%, as 8.38M GOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.70% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 398.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 82.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.77% over the last six months.

This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,812,491 shares of RCKT, with a total valuation of $316,242,956.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,484,407 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,678 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $46,731,696. In the same vein, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 50,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,189,010 shares and is now valued at $41,175,278. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.