Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)?

The shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $450 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DexCom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the DXCM stock while also putting a $420 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $330. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that DXCM is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Stifel thinks that DXCM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $386.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.71.

The shares of the company added by 7.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $358.68 while ending the day at $398.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 11.17% incline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. DXCM had ended its last session trading at $370.23. DexCom Inc. currently has a market cap of $36.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 250.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.82, with a beta of 0.79. DexCom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 DXCM 52-week low price stands at $138.28 while its 52-week high price is $428.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DexCom Inc. generated 584.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.82%. DexCom Inc. has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $3.09 and traded between $2.82 and $3.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADMA’s 50-day SMA is 2.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.75. The stock has a high of $5.48 for the year while the low is $1.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.90%, as 9.96M DXCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.87% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 71.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,584,802 shares of ADMA, with a total valuation of $54,563,999. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ADMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,736,675 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ADMA Biologics Inc. shares by 53.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,413,474 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,193,988 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. which are valued at $11,230,329. In the same vein, Consonance Capital Management LP increased its ADMA Biologics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,783,671 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,383,290 shares and is now valued at $11,131,024. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.