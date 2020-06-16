Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)?

The shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $7.25. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Evercore ISI was of a view that BSIG is In-line in its latest report on May 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BSIG is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 193.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.00.

The shares of the company added by 16.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.75 while ending the day at $10.60. During the trading session, a total of 4.09 million shares were traded which represents a -580.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. BSIG had ended its last session trading at $9.12. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $850.54 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.69. BSIG 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $12.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Telsey Advisory Group also rated CHS as Reiterated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CHS could surge by 36.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $2.19/share. It started the day trading at $1.42 and traded between $1.32 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHS’s 50-day SMA is 1.3712 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0610. The stock has a high of $5.14 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.59%, as 11.98M BSIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.77% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CHS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -838,982 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,172,010 shares of CHS, with a total valuation of $23,182,214. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,474,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,792,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -52,933 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. which are valued at $13,220,222. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 225,692 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,150,692 shares and is now valued at $12,353,434. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.