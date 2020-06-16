Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX), Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)?

The shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.80 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.64.

The shares of the company added by 15.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.77. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -236.95% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. SLRX had ended its last session trading at $1.53. SLRX 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $24.45.

The Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 9.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. It started the day trading at $3.935 and traded between $3.67 and $3.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLP’s 50-day SMA is 3.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.86. The stock has a high of $18.11 for the year while the low is $2.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.64%, as 2.16M SLRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 936.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Magnolia Group LLC bought more ARLP shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Magnolia Group LLC purchasing 846,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,402,015 shares of ARLP, with a total valuation of $17,124,388. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile sold more ARLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,915,392 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,540,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,686 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. which are valued at $4,882,700. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,264,212 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,271,670 shares and is now valued at $4,031,194. Following these latest developments, around 16.50% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.