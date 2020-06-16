Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)?

The shares of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $40 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Overstock.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the OSTK stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on September 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Maxim Group was of a view that OSTK is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that OSTK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 756.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.84.

The shares of the company added by 9.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.84 while ending the day at $21.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a 10.96% incline from the average session volume which is 3.85 million shares. OSTK had ended its last session trading at $19.75. Overstock.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OSTK 52-week low price stands at $2.53 while its 52-week high price is $29.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Overstock.com Inc. generated 143.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.21%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $3.64 and traded between $3.32 and $3.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VERU’s 50-day SMA is 3.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.99. The stock has a high of $4.74 for the year while the low is $1.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 213715.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 215,041 OSTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.45% of Veru Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 365.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 48.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VERU shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 541,518 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,614,277 shares of VERU, with a total valuation of $9,751,253.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Veru Inc. shares by 27.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,155,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 252,675 shares of Veru Inc. which are valued at $4,310,336. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Veru Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 746,020 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 799,365 shares and is now valued at $2,981,631. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Veru Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.